Gilbert “T-Gil” Quebedeaux, Jr., age 82, of Mansura

Gilbert “T-Gil” Quebedeaux, Jr.

MANSURA - A Funeral Mass for Gilbert “T-Gil” Quebedeaux, Jr., originally from Arnaudville, will be held on Monday, September 24, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Paul Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Rosary prayer at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

T-Gil Quebedeaux, Jr., age 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.