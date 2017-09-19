Gladfred Anthony Goux, age 87, of Bunkie

Gladfred Anthony Goux

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Gladfred Anthony Goux on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Msgr. Steve Testa officiating. Entombment will follow in the Pythian Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Gladfred A. Goux, age 87, passed away peacefully at the Bailey Place in Bunkie on Sunday, September 17, 2017 after a brief illness. He was born on October 5, 1929. Throughout his entire life, Gladfred lived within, and loved his hometown, Bunkie. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He then returned to Bunkie and started farming. He later started Goux Reality. He farmed and raised cattle until he retired. Thereafter, Mr. Goux continued work as a broker, realtor and appraiser well into his seventies.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine B. Goux; his son, Douglas A. Goux; his parents, Alfred and Gladys Goux; his brother, Edgar Goux; and his sister, Monterey Goux Cotten.

He is survived by his two daughters, Marjorie Goux (Dexter) Guidry of Baton Rouge and Rhonda K. Goux of Gonzales; his brother, Larry Goux of Houston, Texas; his two grandchildren, Jon D. Guidry and Lauri Guidry Aubin; and three great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jon Guidry, Collin Aubin, Michael Cotton, Tommy Aubin, Alfred Cotton and Jordan Newton. Honorary pallbearer is Billy L. Cotton.

Margie and Rhonda would like to thank his friends and the staff at the Bailey Place for their friendship and care that was given to their father. They would like to thank Bunkie Home Care and Serenity Hospice Care for their support. And to the people of Bunkie they would like to thank you. Their father loved the town of Bunkie and the people therein. He never considered living or dying anywhere other than Bunkie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the donor's favorite charity in remembrance of Gladfred Goux.