Gladys Bonnette, age 91, of Hessmer

Gladys Bonnette

HESSMER - Funeral services for Gladys Bonnette of Hessmer will take place at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Hessmer on Saturday, January 13, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery. Service and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Friday, January 12, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Gladys Bonnette, age 91, passed away at the Hessmer Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. She was born on December 28, 1926.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Bonnette; parents, Leon and Emily Guillot; son-in-law, Denver Jeansonne.

She is survived by her daughter, Rheanna Jeansonne of Hessmer, grandsons, Terence (Mary) Jeansonne, Dana (Stacy) Jeansonne, and Jared (Nettie) Jeansonne; her great-grandchildren, Kayla (Luke) Laborde, Matthew (Rachel) Jeansonne, Joshua (Hailey) Jeansonne, Christian Jeansonne and Hope Rylee Jeansonne; and her great-great-grandchildren, Charlie, Jon Luke, Dawson, and Amelia.