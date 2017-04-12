Gladys Guillot Bordelon, age 97, of Plaucheville

Gladys Bordelon

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Gladys Guillot Bordelon of Plaucheville will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will be in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a rosary prayer service at 10 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville.

Gladys G. Bordelon, age 97, passed away on April 11, 2017 in Lutcher. Born on November 27, 1919, Gladys was a devote Catholic and participated in many church activities. Gladys owned and operated Bordelon’s Corner Store in New Orleans. She was also a very skilled seamstress and crocheted; and often made altar cloth covers for the altar society and other amazing projects for others. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mayo and Eva Guillot; husbands, Winner Gauthier and Nolan Bordelon; and sisters, Ethel Jeansonne and Nelda Gauthier.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Brenda G. Clopton of Lutcher and Conrad Gauthier of Lafayette; sister, Joyce Bahan of Plaucheville; grandchildren, Dona White of Austin, Texas, Stacey LeBlanc of Houma and Gary Gauthier of Lafayette.

The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for allowing Gladys to complete her journey as she lived, with dignity and grace.