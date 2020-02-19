Services for Gladys Rae Guillot will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20. 2020, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will follow in the Lamartiniere Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

Gladys Rae Guillot, 84, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Daisy LaCombe Miller; one sister, Cleora Desselle; her husband, Clebert Guillot; stepson, Clebert Guillot, Jr.; son-in-law, Terry Vead; and great granddaughter, Izzabella Wilson.

Gladys was a loving, caring and giving woman, who took care of everyone that she could especially her family. She worked as a CNA for many in years in hospitals of New Orleans, and community nursing homes. Gladys also worked at Valley View Nursing Home and Pinecrest State School.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee’ Vead; her grandchildren, Jill Gaspard and her husband Timmy, Terry “Bubba” Vead, Jr, and Shelby Wilson and her husband Tyler; and her great grandchildren, Chloe Gaspard, Ava Gaspard, Tyler Wilson, Jase Vead, Hunter Vead, Nevaeh Wilson and Bryleigh Wilson.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Timmy Gaspard, Tyler Wilson, Bailey Ducote, and Patsy Vead. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Vead, Jase Vead, and Tyler Lee Wilson.