Glen Paul Manuel age 66 of Cottonport

Memorial services for Glenn Paul Manuel of Cottonport will begin at 6pm on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Interment will be held at Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen at a later date. Glenn Paul Manuel, age 66, passed away on May 29th, 2019 at his home in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Manuel of Cottonport; daughter, Heather Manuel (Marcus Sneed) of Cottonport; granddaughter, Ainsley Sneed; sisters, Eldoris Laprairie of Marksville and Beryl Laprairie (Alvis) of Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lerty Mayeaux Manuel; sister, Christine Knight.

Visitation will begin at 4pm until 9pm on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com. Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport, 554 Front St. Cottonport, LA 71327 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.