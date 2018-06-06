Glenda Ducote Marshall age 69 of Echo

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Glenda Ducote Marshall will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Marshall, age 69, of Echo, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Leonard Ducote and Iris Lacombe Ducote and one son, Roy Everett Malone, III.

She was a loving, compassionate mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and listening to country music, as well as, reading which was her favorite hobby.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Christy Davis and husband John of Nashville, TN; one sister, Debra Bordelon of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, James Davis of Tokyo, Japan, Lauren Volentine of Crestview, Florida, Melissa Davis of Summertown, Tennessee, Chaze Norris of Dry Prong, Louisiana and two great grandchildren, Keagan Green and Logan Volentine.