Gloria Ann Berry, age 65, of Mansura

Funeral services for Gloria Ann Berry of Mansura will begin at 1pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Paul Cemetery.

Gloria Berry, age 65, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Miosha Berry; son, Giovetti Berry; her mother, Mable Berry; two step-daughters, Ashley Howard and Shontrell Howard; step-son, Arthur Howard, Jr. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Roy Berry, Sr.; one grandchild and one great grandchild; husband, Arthur Howard, Sr.; step-son, Quentrayus Jackson; and brother, Vincent Berry.

Visitation will begin at 11am until 12:45pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.