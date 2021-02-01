Gloria Ann Couvillion Gauf, 78, Simmesport

Memorial service for Gloria Ann Couvillion Gauf will begin at 11:00AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Heart of Worship Church in Simmesport. Burial will be held at a later date.

Gloria Gauf, age 78, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David Wayne Gauf of Simmesport; sisters, Jeanette (Charlie) Kimble and Catherine Torina and the late Peter Torina of Simmesport; brother, Leonard Couvillion of Pensacola, Fl. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Alice Couvillion.

A visitation will begin at 8:00AM until time of service on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Heart of Worship Church in Simmesport.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.