Gloria B. Lemoine

FIFTH WARD - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria B. Lemoine will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Bill Gearheard officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, and resume from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Kramer of Fifth Ward. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the funeral home.

Gloria B. Lemoine, age 75, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Colonial Nursing Home. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gloria was a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she was deeply involved with the children. She was a Secretary at Gulfco Finance Company. Gloria will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Eugar and Mossie Bordelon; and infant son, Mark Lemoine.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 55 years, Richard Lemoine; two sons, Bruce (Gloria) Lemoine, and Robbie (Lela) Lemoine; two sisters, Bobbie (Mel) Shuffleford, and Sandra (Allan) Dodge; one brother, Jerry (Ruth) Bordelon; along with three grandchildren, Ashley Prudnikow, Morgan Hughes, and Kasey Lemoine,; and, one great-grandson, Alexander Prudnikow.

The Lemoine Family wishes to thank the staff of Colonial Nursing Home for the love and care they showed Gloria.

In lieu of flowers, the Lemoine Family requests donations sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for Masses to be said in her memory.

