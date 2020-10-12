Gloria Dauzat, 83, Hickory Hill

Graveside services for Mrs. Gloria Maria Gaspard Dauzat will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 83, of Hickory Hill, departed this life on October 9, 2020 at her residence in Hickory Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Filmore and Mildred Dauzat Gaspard; husband, Burton J. Dauzat; two brothers, Donald Gaspard, Jerry Gaspard; two sisters, Barbara Rodrigue and Wanda “Lee Lee” Bullock.

Those left to cherish her memory her son, Chris S. Dauzat of Moncla; two brothers, Tommy Gaspard of Moncla; Wayne Gaspard of Center Point; three grandchildren, Jason Dauzat of Mansura, Kristy Dauzat Burlew (Jake) of Center Point, Hunter Ray Dauzat of Walters Community; two great grandchildren, Kason and Kaylee Burlew.

Visitation will be held only on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Chris Dauzat, Jason Dauzat, Jake Burlew, Wayne Gaspard, Robert Russell and Pete Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Dauzat, Kason and Kaylee Burlew.