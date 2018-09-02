Gloria J. Skursky Dodge, age 70, of Center Point

Gloria J. Skursky Dodge

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria J. Skursky Dodge will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 3, 2018 at Hixson Brothers chapel in Marksville with Rev. Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be in Tyler Cemetery located in Center Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Sunday, Septemebr 2, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Dodge, age 70, was born in Alexandria on May 31, 1948 and passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018, 2018.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agatha Burnaman Skursky.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenneth Dodge of Center Point; and one brother, Sonny (Jolene) Skursky of Center Point.