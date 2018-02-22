Gloria Marie Mayeux Firmin, age 85, of Morgan City

Gloria Marie Mayeux Firmin

MARKSVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria Marie Mayeux Firmin will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until dismissal time of 12:45 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Following Mass, Gloria will be laid to rest by her husband in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum #2.

Gloria Marie Mayeux Firmin, age 85, a resident of Morgan City and former resident of Marksville and New Orleans, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Maison Jardin. Gloria was born on April 8, 1932 in Marksville the daughter of Derbe Joseph Mayeux and Clysse Gagnard Mayeux.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Derbe and Clysse Gagnard Mayeux; husband, Marvin L. Firmin; and one sister, Dorothy Mayeux Gray.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one sister-in-law, Jeanette F. Dufrene of Morgan City; one brother-in-law, James (Evelyn) Firmin of Marksville; two nieces, Fabian Brouillette of Metarie and Phyllis (Harold) Dufrene Buchanan of Petal, Mississippi; eight nephews, Louis (Pam) Theriot of Metarie, Myron (Paula) Firmin of Kenner, Timothy (Arlene) Theriot of The Woodlands, Texas, Barry (fiancé Joan Simon) Dufrene of Morgan City, Glenn (Kim) Firmin of Metarie, Terry (Lynette) Dufrene of New Orleans and Gary Firmin of Marksville.

The family would like to thank Sophie Willis and Tina Gunn for the loving care they gave to Ms. Gloria.