Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Marie McGovern will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Richard McGovern officiating. Interment will be in St Frances de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Echo. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Gloria Marie McGovern, age 89, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke, Sr. and Gladys Guillot Delatour; husband, Charles McGovern; one brother, Luke Delatour, Jr.; one son-in-law, Sims Tassin and one granddaughter, Angie McGovern.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Kenny McGovern (Stephanie), Richard McGovern (Jane); one daughter, Sandra Tassin; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Visitation will be observed in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.