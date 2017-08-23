Glynn Wayne Gauthier, Sr., age 61, of Bunkie

Glynn Wayne Gauthier, Sr.

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Glenn Wayne Gauthier, Sr. will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Rev. Taylor Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.

Friends may visit from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Gauthier, age 61 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at his residence. Born on September 8, 1955, he had been with GibKo and Kojis and Sons Signs for 30 plus years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Hulin and Murty Mayeaux Gauthier, Sr.; and a brother, Hulin Gauthier, Jr.

Survivors include his son, Glynn Wayne (Lacie) Gauthier, Jr. of Erwinville; his daughters, Glynnis (Hubert) Callegari of Alexandria and Jessica Gauthier of Plaquemine; his sisters, Beverly Lemoine of Bunkie, Diane Horton of Hessmer and Gayle Eskew of Ball; and his grandchildren, Jaelynn, Julioni, Jaysee, Javin, Jadin, Jaylee, Andrew and Nathan.

