Grace Constance, 87 of Markville

A graveside service for Mrs. Grace Constance was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating.

Mrs. Constance, age 87, of Marksville, departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Hilda Voinche Gagnard; husband, Adrey Constance; sister, Evelyn Ledet; infant sister, Beulah Gagnard; brother-in-law, Roy Ledet and one grandson, Scott Froust.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Claude Constance (Kitty) of Marksville; two daughters, Arlene Quezada, Lisa Scheideler (Michael) , both of Marksville; six grandchildren, Kim Constance, Trent Froust, Alex Batts, Raven Scheideler Ducote, Skyler Scheideler, Ladonna Couvillion (Mark) and eleven great grandchildren, Grant Constance, Addison Constance, Scotland Froust, Brooklyn Froust, Kade Batts, Lane Batts, Maddison Ducote, Macee Ducote, Klynn Ducote, Keyna Laborde , Kennon Bordelon.

Private visitation was held on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve were Kim Constance, Grant Constance, Alex Batts, Joey Ledet, Sklyer Scheideler and Trent Froust.