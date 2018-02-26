Gregory “Greg” Frank Burke, age 59, of Hessmer

Gregory “Greg” Frank Burke

BELLEDEAU - Funeral services for Gregory “Greg” Frank Burke will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau, with Father Edward Rodriguez officiating. Burial will be held immediately following the funeral in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held in Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Monday, February 26, 2018, beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A rosary will recited at 7 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Mr. Burke, age 59, passed away at his residence in Hessmer on Sunday, February 25, 2018. He was born on December 20, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gladys (Normand) Burke.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue (Neucere) Burke; daughter, Amanda Burke (Dustin) Brulte of Hessmer; son, Matthew “Matt” (Kaitlynn) Burke of Hessmer; sisters, Debora Burke (Rene) Desselle of Mansura; brothers, Timothy (Gwen) Burke of Moreauville and Doug (Maria) Burke of Mansura; grandchildren, Austin, Ashton, Audree, and Aaron; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Burke, Dustin Brulte, Chris Moreau, and Billy Moreau.