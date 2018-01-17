Gregory Deville, age 61, of Deville

Gregory Deville

DEVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Gregory Deville will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Fr. Wade Decoste officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Deville under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Deville on Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Mr. Deville, age 61, of Deville, entered eternal rest on Friday, January 12, 2018 in Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on October 7, 1956, Gregory was a Louisiana National Guard Veteran for eight years. He was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Deville. During his working years, he was a truck driver. Gregory will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of 35 years, Dorothy Guillot Deville of Deville; his son, Travis (Jennifer) Deville of Deville; his sisters, Carolyn McCann of Centerpoint and Peggy Breland of Jena; his brothers, Franklin Deville of Deville, Christopher Deville of Centerpoint, Albert Deville of Tallulah, William Deville of Deville and Roger Deville of Effie; and his grandchildren, Thomas, Casey and Amber.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Deville family by visiting www.rushfh.com.