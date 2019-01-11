Gwendolyn Rabalais, Alexandria

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Thornton Rabalais entered eternal sleep on January 9, 2019, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Family members were at her side at the time of her death. Born in Alexandria on May 24th, 1947, Gwen was a lifelong resident on Alexandria’s Garden District.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Samuel “Bert” Thornton and Eloise Gandy Thornton and her sister Patricia Bowman. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Keith J. Rabalais, daughters Elizabeth Eileen Rabalais, Susanna R. Rowlett, and Alison R. Hedges and husband Mike, grandchildren Richard Thornton Rowlett, Joshua Rowlett, Hayden Hedges and Hayley Hedges, her sister Lillie Dell Ribaudo, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Like her mother and her daughters, Gwen was a graduate of Bolton High School. As an exchange student she attended a semester of high school in Porta Vallarta, Mexico. She attended Brenau Women's College in Gainesville Georgia and later earned her BA for University of Northwest Louisiana in Natchitoches.

Keith & Gwen met while attending a real estate seminar during their employment at Stephen’s Agency of Alexandria. Gwen was later employed by the Kisatchie Delta Regional Planning agency for several years before being employed by Double A Travel Agency of Alexandria.

She loved reading, traveling, her home, her pets, but mostly she adored her family. She had an amazing sense of humor and loved helping people, friend or stranger, it didn’t matter. She also loved adventure; she experienced skydiving, hang gliding, competitive sailing and white water canoeing.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the amazing staff and management of Southern Medical Staffing, Lagniappe Home Health and Heart of Hospice. These agencies provided unbelievable care and compassion for Gwen during her illness.

The family requests that memorials be made to The Alzheimer's Association Louisiana Chapter, 910 Pierremont Road, Suite 410, Shreveport, LA 71106 or Friends of The Alexandria Zoo (FOTAZ), 3016 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Kramer Funeral Home on Sunday, January 13, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.