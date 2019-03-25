Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Haas Whittington, Jr. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. , officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. and resume on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Haas Whittington, Jr., age 86, of Bunkie, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He married Betty Ann Ducote in 1953 and enjoyed sixty-three years together. He and Betty owned and operated Whittington Insurance Agency for many years. After retiring from their insurance company, he worked for Henry Bordelon Used Cars and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Department and the Town of Bunkie. He was also an usher at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Haas joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He is an Honorably discharged U.S. Veteran.

Haas was blessed with a great life, and until two weeks ago, was still driving and visiting. He lost the love of his life two years ago. He and Betty raised four children together and many grandchildren. His life centered around his family and friends. His daily routine was the early morning men's group at McDonald's, multiple cups of coffee with Alwood and Joyce Brignac, Claude and Cecile Ferguson and rounds to the homes of his children where his daughter had biscuits and coffee ready for him upon his arrival. He coached little league baseball and he and Betty were avid Saints fans. When bored, he liked piddli' in his shop. His humble life has had a huge impact on his family and friends and his presence will be missed.

Haas was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents, Haas and Beulah Whittington; an infant brother and a grandson, Trent Rowe. He is survived by his four children, Wayne Whittington and wife, Jean, of Blackwell, OK, Mike Whittington and wife, Lynda, of Bunkie, Marilynn Fontenot and husband, Randy, of Bunkie and Clay Whittington and wife, Maria, of Bunkie; twelve grandchildren, Melissa Scroggins, Kacie Lee, Robert Whittington, Brandon Fontenot, Brooke Normand, Scott Whittington, Paige Laborde, Jordan Whittington, Todd Whittington, Todd Rowe, William Stone and Jimmy Stone; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Robert Whittington, Scott Whittington, Todd Whittington, Jordan Whittington, Brandon Fontenot, Peter Normand, Randy Laborde and Michael Scroggins.