A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Harold John Barton, Sr. will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Entombment will be in St Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Harold John Barton, Sr. , age 89, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hamilton Barton, Sr. and Viola Whittington Barton Greenhouse; two sisters, Juliette Sampson and Thelma Stemly.

Mr. Barton served the Lord as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Pastoral Council at both Holy Ghost and St. Richard’s Catholic Church. He was also in charge of St. Richard’s Cemetery. Harold was a lifelong supporter of the CNN Network and enjoyed watching daily broadcasts. During the construction of Marksville High school, he worked as a foreman and also was employed as a brick mason for nearly 50 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Beatrice Williams Barton; four children, Braden Barton (Brenda), Rosalind Barton Lewis (Bruce), Harold John Barton, Jr. (Veronica), Patrick Barton (Erica); one brother, Hamilton Barton, Jr. (Marie);thirteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends that he deeply cherished.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday in the Chapel from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before service time.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Craig Barton, Latraveous Barton, Cory Friels, Caleb Barton, Brian Barton, Alfred Payne, Blake Lewis and Darrell Sampson. Honorary pallbearers will be Braden Barton, Hamilton Barton, Jr., Harold Barton, Jr., Wilbert Barton, Patrick Barton, Kevin Sampson, Bruce Lewis, Wendell Sampson, Dwight Charlot, Trent Sampson and Nick Young.