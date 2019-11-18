A Celebration of Life for Harold Joseph Schuff will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Harold Joseph Schuff, age 65, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his residence. He was a devoted employee of the Western Auto of Bunkie for over forty years. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Schuff; his mother, Gladys Schuff Marcotte; his sister, Betty Schuff and his two brothers, Leroy Schuff and Larry Schuff.

His is survived by his wife, Parma Denton Schuff of Bunkie; his three daughters, Cathy Kay Schuff Brunet and husband, Corey, of Houma, Christy Lynn Schuff Brasseaux (Chad Jeansonne) of Bunkie and Tammy Faye Schuff (Kirk Lacour) of Mansura; his son, Timmy Joseph Schuff of Mansura; his brother, Amos Schuff of Mississippi; one step-brother, David Marcotte of Marksville; six grandchildren, Lauryn Montalvo, Brodie Brasseaux, Jr., Logan Brasseaux, Morgan Stracener, Holli Stracener and Kyle Hanks and two great grandchildren, Brodie Brasseaux, III and Liam Marcotte.