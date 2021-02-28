Harold Mayeux, 69, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Harold Mayeux will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Mayeux, age 69 of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Harold retired from Chevron Distributors of Mansura after many years of service. His hobbies included riding his bike and exercising. His favorite pass time was watching the Saints and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clemile and Della Mayeux; and a brother, Lawrence Mayeux.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Betty Ardoin Mayeux of Bunkie; his sons, Jeremy Mayeux and wife Destiny of Tioga and Joshua Mayeux of Bunkie; three brothers, Fred Mayeux and wife Betty of Hessmer, Carl Mayeux of Avondale and Ricky Mayeux of Harrahan; and his three grandchildren, Parker Mayeux, Remington Mayeux and Sawyer Mayeux.

Pallbearers will include; Nick Clark, David Paul Bellow, Paul Ardoin, Dustin Ardoin, Justin Dufour and Tommy Ferguson.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com