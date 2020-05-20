Harold Roy, 84, Mansura

Harold Paul Roy passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge. He was 84 years old. He was from Mansura, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Abner Roy and his mother, Rose Couvillion, as well as, 5 brothers, 7 sisters, 3 nephews, and 1 niece. He is survived by 27 nieces and nephews and their families. Harold Roy had a career in music. He was a performer and appeared in several musicals. He was retired from the EBRP School System where he served as the music teacher at Jefferson Terrace Elementary. For many years, he worked at Lake Sherwood Assisted Living, entertaining the residents there and as their organist during the weekly mass. He also sang and played the organ at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, where he attended mass. He leaves behind family members and many friends that will miss him dearly.

Memorial mass to be held in Mansura, Louisiana at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, June 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m.