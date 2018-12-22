Harriet “Bobby” Harwood, 91, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Harriet "Booby" Reed Harwood on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mrs. Harwood, age 91, passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Bailey Place in Bunkie. She was a retired secretary of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Denise Bordelon Bennett; her husbands, Herman J. Reed and Captain Robert H. Harwood, Jr. USN, ret., Commodore, C.O., Submarine Squadron 8.; her three sons, Herman J. Reed, Jr., Michael Reed and Daniel Reed; her daughter, Margaret Reed; her brother, Harold Langworthy Bennett and her sister, Carol Klements.

She is survived by her children, Stanley Reed of Tyler, TX, David Reed and fiancee, Jolene Dugas of Lafayette, Buie Harwood of Richmond, VA, Hope Liebke and husband, Bill, of Bunkie, and Frith Harwood and wife, Nancy, of Bunkie and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.