Harris Desselles, 91, Hickory Hill

Funeral services for Mr. Harris “Pickle” James Desselles, 91, of Hickory Hill, will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at the St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Per the families request, mask will be required for attendance.

Mr, Desselles departed this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in his resident.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Ronald Desselles of Hickory Hill, Troy Desselles of Marksville, Kent Desselles of Marksville, and Shane Desselles of Marksville; daughters are Linda Lacombe of Bunkie, Sharleen Jeansonne of Mansura, and Renee Daigrepont of Hickory Hill.

Mr. Desselles is preceded in death by his parents; Wilson Desselles, Sr. and Adlice Dauzat Desselles, son; Bruce Desselles, daughter; Donna Desselles, brother; Wilson Desselles, Jr. and granddaughter; Morgan Jeansonne.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothrs Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be close family and friends