Harris Mitchell “Harry” Williams, age 56, of Marksville

Harris Mitchell “Harry” Williams

Marksville – Funeral Services for Harris Mitchell “Harry” Williams will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Presley Bordelon officiating. Inurnment will follow his services at a later date under the direction Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Williams Family has requested that a visitation be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Williams, age 56 of Marksville passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Harry was a proud U.S Army veteran. He enjoyed playing chess, dominoes, checkers and watching football with family and friends. Later in life, he was baptized by the Rev. Walter J. Beamus at the Fifth African Baptist Church of New Orleans. Harry will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Williams will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Edward, Sr. and Marian Mullins Williams; and his sister, Tamber Williams.

Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Sylvanus Clark of Marksville; siblings, Edwin Williams, Jr. of Marksville, Gloria Williams of Marksville, Tynia Williams of Marksville, Charlene Williams of Marksville, Charlette Fourcha of Marksville and Karen Williams of Marksville.