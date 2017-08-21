Harry James Ducote, age 86, of Marksville

Harry James Ducote

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Harry James Ducote will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Derek Ducote Officiating. Entombment will be held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Monday, August 21, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Ducote was born in Hessmer on Wednesday, March 4, 1931 and departed this life on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville at the age of 86. He was born to the late Philbert and Eldie Mayeux Ducote. Harry served in the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, he exchanged vows with Doris on June 20, 1953. After his marriage to Doris, he was self-employed in the wholesale and retail seafood business for approximately 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Ducote; brothers, Odelle Ducote, Philip Ducote; and sisters, Mable Bordelon and Velma Armand.

Those left to cherish his memory are one son, Chris (Kelly) Ducote of Alexandria, four daughters, Catherine (Ted) Brouillette of Marksville, Cynthia (Sherwin) Juneau of Marksville, Christine (Michael) McNeal of Marksville, and Janice (Dale) Roy of Deville; five grandchildren, Jason Brouillette, Kristy Brouillette, Damien Ducote, Rev. Derek Ducote, Justin Roy; 12 great grandchildren and two step grandchildren, Chad McNeal and Wendy McCann.