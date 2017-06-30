Harry Louis Bordelon, age 94, of Hessmer

Harry Louis Bordelon

HESSMER - Funeral services for Mr. Harry Louis Bordelon will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 3, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m in the chapel of Hixson Brothers of Marksville and will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited in the Chapel on Sunday at 6 p.m. by Father Abraham Palakkuttuchira.

Mr. Bordelon, age 94, of Hessmer, passed away at Riviere De Soleil Nursing Home on Friday, June 30, 2017. Born on October 14, 1922, he worked very hard as a carpenter in the construction industry and remained very active throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, and dancing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Camelia Gauthier Bordelon; siblings, Ludger Bordelon, Ernest Bordelon, Jr., Zepher Courville, Lena Courville, Helen St. Romain, and Lula Mae Daigrepont; and his grandchildren, Tal Coulon, Kyle Bordelon and Rhonda Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three sons, Larry Bordelon of Tioga, Samuel Bordelon of Marksville, and Terry Bordelon of Deville; one daughter, Doris Coulon of Moncla; one sister, Linnie Brown of Poland; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the funeral service will be Joshua Bordelon, Taylor Bordelon, Troy Bordelon, Elvis Ducote, Jamie Legendre, and Chad Bordelon.

