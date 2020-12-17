Hazel Bordelon, 75, Marksville

Funeral services for Ms. Hazel Mary Bordelon will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #1 in Marksville under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services.

Ms. Bordelon, age 75, a resident of Niceville, FL., formerly of Marksville, also lovingly known as “Hazel Mae” departed this life on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, LA.

Ms. Bordelon is preceded in death by her her parents; Shepard and Irene Dauzat Bordelon, brothers, Lester Bordelon and Eldon Bordelon; and sister Ethel Lachney.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son; Ricky Johnson (Sandra) of Deville; daughters, Marilyn Leger (Todd) of Kolin, Debra Rabalais (David) of Plaucheville, Rhonda Bonton (Phillip) of Niceville, Florida, and Lisa James of Fifth Ward; brother, Abbey Bordelon (Maxine) of Marksville; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Johnson, Phillip Bonton, David Rabalais, Jules James, Grant Rabalais, Marque Lavalais, Michael Johnson, Alex Burns and Jordan Rabalais.

To extend online condolences to the Bordelon family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com