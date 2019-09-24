Funeral services for Hazel Bordelon will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 beginning at 3:00pm in Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hazel Bordelon, 98, resident of Simmesport, passed away on September 22, 2019 in Bayou Chateau Nursing Center in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Bordelon of Jefferson, Charles Lane Bordelon of Amite and Foster Jonathan Bordelon of Ticfaw; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Bordelon; parents, Louis and Celina (Aymond) Gremillion, Sr.; and brothers, Louis Gremillion, Jr. and Andrew Gremillion.

Visitation will begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St, Simmesport LA 71369 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.