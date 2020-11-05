Hazel Dupuy, 102, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel A. Dupuy will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville with Reverend Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum #2 under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held shortly before service time at 10:30 a.m.

Mrs. Dupuy, age 102, of Marksville, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer.

She was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Hazel was proud of her Catholic faith and a devoted prayer warrior. She would still pray the rosary daily, even at her senior age of 102 years old. “Maw Maw” loved to cook and will always be remembered for her famous corn soup. She had a passion for spending time outdoors, and gardening. She always put others before herself, and never met a stranger. Her heart of gold will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Dupuy was preceded in death by her husband, Dyron P. Dupuy; parents, Martin L. and Rosalie Bernard Dubrock; daughter, Dyann Normand; brothers, Gaston Dubrock, Edmond “Hank” Dubrock, and Sam Dubrock; sisters, Anna Lee Lambert, Edith Armand, and Leonise Lacombe.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Robet Dupuy and wife Sandi of Grovetown, GA; daughter, Pat Bonnette and husband Walter of Marksville, LA; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mike Bonnette, Kirt Normand, Chris Gauthier, John Hathorn, Chet Bass, and Christian Bass. Honorary pallbearers include Walter Bonnette, Rick Wagner, Andi Martin, John Thomas, Lee Cooper, Mikael Bonnette, Christopher Cole, Caleb Finlay, John Hathorn, IV, and Brandon Hathorn.