Hazel Grady age 90 of Batchelor

Funeral services for Hazel Grady of Batchelor will begin at 12 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor with Pastor Davy Kelone officiating.

Hazel Grady, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her home in Batchelor.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert Allen and Walter Allen; 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Bob Allen, Adrian Allen, Luke Allen, Ethan Allen, Shannon Matte and Henry Davis; Honorary pallbearers: Kevin Davis, Dale Davis, Isaac Allen, Andrew Allen, Seth Allen, John Tyler Matte, Wade Matte,Wyatt Matte

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Allen, Sr.; second husband, Lester A. Grady ;3 step daughters; 1 step-son; parents, James and Lillie Smith Joseph; 6 brothers and 6 sisters.

Visitation will begin at 9 AM and last until the time of service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor.

In lieu of flowers: Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211; Latanache Baptist Church, 11520 LA-417, Batchelor, LA 70715

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St., Mansura (318-964-2324) LA has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.