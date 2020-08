Graveside services for Hazel Sampson Holmes of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura with Rev. Vernon Simon officiating.

Hazel Sampson Holmes, age 98, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital.

Visitation will begin at 9:30am until the time of graveside on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.