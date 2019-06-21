Hazel Lachney, 98 of Echo

A funeral service for Mrs. Hazel M. Lachney will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Kurian Zachariah and Brother Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be at Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Lachney, age 98, of Echo, passed away at Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleonard and Ella Lachney Guillot, husband, Kirdy Lachney; son Russell Lachney; brother, Jimmie Guillot. and son-in-law; Dwayne Dauzat.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Bernadine Dauzat of Fifth Ward, Dotris Bordelon (Lloyd P.) of Echo; 6 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral service. A rosary recitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. by Deacon Darrell Dubroc in the Chapel on Sunday.