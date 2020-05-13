Hazel Sampson Prevot’s

Obituary

Hazel Sampson Prevost, 79, beloved Mother and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on May 11, 2020.

She entered this world on July 8, 1940 in Pineville, LA, residing in Mansura, LA, born to Elnora T. Sampson and Roosevelt Sampson, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter Yolanda Prevost Lyons, son-in-law Corey Bernard Lyons; daughter Nicole Bernadette Prevost; brother Roosevelt Sampson, Jr. and sister Mary Nell Francisco, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will not be held due to COVID-19. Hazel Sampson Prevost will be laid to rest at Saint Paul the Apostle Cemetery in Mansura, LA.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral