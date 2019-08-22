Helen “Honey” Dupuis, 93 of Gueydan

A Funeral Mass for Helen “Honey” Dupuis of Gueydan will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura. Burial will be held at the St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery.

Helen Dupuis, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at the Gueydan Memorial Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary Helmer (George), Michael Dupuis (Denise) and David Dupuis (Anita); grandchildren, Emily Dupuis (Jeremie), Derek R. Dupuis, Lauren M. Dupuis, Hayden E. Dupuis, Bailey C. Dupuis; and her great-grandchild, Camille Dupuis Lenfant-Engelmann.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyriaque J. Dupuis; parents, Ogere’ & Eunice Jeanne Zimmer Mayeux.

Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

