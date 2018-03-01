Helen Meadows Kennedy, age 73, of St. Rose

Helen Meadows Kennedy

BUNKIE - Memorial services for Helen Meadows Kennedy will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, March 3, 3108 from 9:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Mrs. Kennedy, age 73, of St. Rose, formerly of Bayou Jacques, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at her residence. Born on August 29, 1944, she and her husband owned a trucking company and she was a retired employee of the St. Charles Parish School District.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Mary DeSoto Meadows.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Richard Kennedy of St. Rose; her son Charles “Rick” Kennedy, Jr. of Harahan; her daughter, Paula Kennedy of St. Rose; her sister, Vita (Robert) Tanner of Bayou Jacques; her three grandsons, Matthew P. Cormier of Ville Platte, Shawn Kennedy of Slidell and Eric Kennedy of Metairie; her granddaughter, Amberley Cormier of Bayou Jacques; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Cormier of Ville Platte and Jacey Cormier of Bayou Jacques.