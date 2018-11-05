Helen Roblin, 87, Bordelonville

Funeral Mass for Helen Tassin Roblin of Bordelonville will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 beginning at 11am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville with Fr. Ramji Shoury officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 beginning at 8am until 11am at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Helen T. Roblin, age 87, passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, Filmore & Lena Tassin; husband, Joe Roblin, Jr.; and grandchild, Jeff Coco.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Penny Roblin Coco of Bordelonville; sons, Kent (Cindy) Roblin of Bordelonville & Clay Roblin of Bordelonville. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Corey Roblin, Kelly Roblin, Lance Roblin, Allison Roblin, & Meghan Marcotte and one great-grandchild, Jadyn Marcotte.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Lance Roblin, Corey Roblin, Louis Normand, Clint Marcotte, Kevin Guillot, & Glen Marcotte.

In leiu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Mrs. Helen’s name to the St. Peter’s & St. Michael’s Churches, P.O. Box 31 Bordelonville LA 71320.