Helena Bernard Ledet, age 89, of Alexandria

Helena Bernard Ledet

ALEXANDRIA - Funeral services celebrating the life of Helena Bernard Ledet will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 2, 2017, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4401 Bayou Rapides Road in Alexandria with Reverend John Wiltse officiating. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.

The family requests that visitation be held at Hixson Brothers (Alexandria) from 5p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 1, 2017, and continued Thursday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until shortly before the time of service. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the chapel.

Mrs. Ledet, age 89, of Alexandria, entered into eternal rest on Sunday afternoon, October 29, 2017, in her home with her family present after a very courageous battle with cancer. Born on January 23, 1928, Helena retired after working over fifty years at J.C. Penney Co. in advertising and visual merchandizing. She loved cooking for her family, gardening, sewing, and spending time in the Adoration Chapel at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. She especially enjoyed the phone calls and visits from her family, friends and very special neighbors.

Helena was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Clotine Juneau Bernard of Fifth Ward in Avoyelles Parish; her husband of 56 years, James Thomas Ledet; daughter, Brenda Marie Ledet; infant brother, Lymon Joseph Bernard; sisters, Fredna (Evan) Guillot, Ethel Lee (Robbie) Hogue and Eunice (Joe) Guillory.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her son, Timothy (Carla) Ledet, Sr.; grandchildren, Jodie Rusk (James) Tracy, Lorie Rusk, Timothy (Heather) Ledet, Jr., Thomas Ledet, Rylee Parker, and Anna Parker; great-grandchildren, Seth Rusk, Kaley Liotta, Tyler Liotta, Adelyn Ledet, Ava Ledet and Michael Ledet.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Ledet, Sr., Timothy Ledet, Jr., Thomas Ledet, Ralph Funk, Jr., Eddie Rusk and Billy Young.

A special thanks to niece Barbara Ceasar; special friends Mary Riley, Mr. and Mrs. Troy Stuckey, Yvette Jenkins, Billy Young and Dustin Beaubeouf; and Rachel Lofton and Tiffany Johnson of St. Joseph Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

To extend condolences to the Ledet family please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.