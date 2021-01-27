Henrietta Blood, Lone Pine

Funeral services for Henrietta "Tina" Harris Blood will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in Griffin Hill Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and resume on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Mrs. Blood, age 67, of Lone Pine, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Emma Harris and her brothers, Cliff Fontenot, Russel Fontenot, Curis Fontenot and Jerry "Buster" Harris.

She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Vernon Blood of Lone Pine; her daughter, Amanda Yantis and husband, Lawrence, of Broussard; her son, Vernon Daniel Blood and wife, Jessica Coates, of Woodworth; her brother, Alcide Harris and wife, Jackie, of Bunkie and her seven grandchildren, Eden Blood, Elijah Blood, Judah Blood, Cohen Blood, Laurel Yantis, Vallen Yantis and Phoebe Yantis.