Henry J. Hess, age 82, of Bordelonville

Henry J. Hess

BORDELONVILLE - Funeral services for Henry James Hess of Bordelonville will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Entombment will follow in St. Peter’s Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville.

Henry J. Hess, age 82, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Born on July 22, 1935. After graduating from Bordelonville High School and attending L.S.U., he returned home to start and raise his family. He was a retired farmer and educator having taught electronics as the Vo-Tech School for many years. He was actively involved in many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Bordelonville Waterworks, Bordelonville Volunteer Fire Dept., APAC, COA, and Police Jury, and Farm Bureau. He enjoyed working outside and his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Mayeaux; parents, Henry and Lillie Desselle Hess; and sister, Ruth Robin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Peggy Hess of Bordelonville; children, Joan (William) Tebow of Bunkie, Jeffery (Jeanne) Hess of Bordelonville; son-in-law, Roger Mayeaux of Bordelonville; five grandchildren, Mason Hess, Luke (Morgan) Hess, Amiee (Damien) Zaunbrecher, Kacie (Drew) Smith, and Claire (BJ) Bordelon; and five great-grandchildren, Baylie Zaunbrecher, Lillie Zaunbrecher, Kinlie Zaunbrecher, Aiden Smith, and Gordon Rabalais.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will include: Luke Hess, Mason Hess, Damien Zaunbrecher, B.J. Bordelon, Drew Rabalais, Roger Mayeaux and crossbearers will be: Baylie, Lillie, Kinlie, Aiden, & Gordon.