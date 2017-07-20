Henry Julius Barton, age 79, of Marksville

Henry Julius Barton

Marksville - Funeral services for Mr. Henry “H.J.” Julius Barton will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at St. John Community Church Baptist in Marksville with Rev. Charles Guillory officiating. Burial will be held in St. John Community Church Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at St. John Community Church Baptist on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Barton, age 79, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was born on August 12, 1937.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Doretha Barton; two brothers, Claude Barton and Steve Barton; sister, Verlene Bowie-Heggar; and grandson, Bishop Barton.

Survivors include his companion, Harriette Ann Guillot of Marksville; one son, Quinten Guillot of Marksville; one brother, Frank Barton of California; and one sister, Bobbie Jean Johnson of Marksville.