Henry T. King, age 74, of Plaquemine

Henry T. King

Plaquemine - A memorial service for Henry “Doodie” King will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Plaquemine.

Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, 24525 Ory Avenue, Plaquemine, La. on Saturday, February 10th from 8 a.m. until memorial service at 12 noon.

Henry “Doodie” King was carried to glory from home in Plaquemine, Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 9:35 a.m., at the age of 74. He was a native of Simmesport and became a resident of Plaquemine in 1964 when he began his career as a boiler maker and continued as a block supervisor at Dow Chemical. After retirement, he enjoyed working for Iberville Parish Animal Control. Doodie served our country as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne of the Army and his community as a Mason. Doodie was the proud proprietor and owner of Swampland Fox Pen. He has blessed many with his joking, laughter, stories and humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Thomas King and Marie Lemoine King.

He dedicated his life to his family and friends and is survived by his wife Cheryl Brackin King; his children, Sherie (Robert Favrot) Callihan, Shannon (Dana) King, and Jason (Rachel) King; sister Pat (Wayne) Bordelon; brother, Wayne (Stephanie) King; eight grandchildren, Christina Romero, Emma (Chris) Roy, Jacob (fiancé Katherine Kelley) King, Alyssa (fiancé Joel Marino) Regira, Ethan King, Abby King, Kaylee King and Braden Callihan; and a great grandchild Kaselyn Roy.