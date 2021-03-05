Herbert Bernard, 79, Bunkie

Funeral services for Herbert NoYo Bernard will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Rev. David Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Bernard, age 79 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at his residence.

NoYo retired from John Deere after many years of service and was an avid deer hunter. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him much joy to his life.

He is preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Charrier; a great-grandson, Eli Cooper; his parents, Paul and Lucy Dauzat Bernard; a sister, Pauline Guillory and a brother, Calvin Bernard.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Ducote Bernard of Bunkie; his son, Todd Bernard and wife Tammi of Bunkie; his daughter, Susan B. Walker and husband Darren of Lone Pine; a brother, Clarence Bernard of Columbia; two sisters, Juanita Mose of Mansura and Dorothy Hayes of Deville; his grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Lemoine, Cody Bernard, Chelsea (Jeremy) Cooper, Spencer Bernard and Jordan Walker; and his great-grandchildren, Baylee, Jackson, Emma, Bentley, Paisley, Grayson, Vivian and Ellie.

Pallbearers will include; Cody Bernard, Spencer Bernard, Jordan Walker, Darren Walker, Jason Lemoine, Jeremy Cooper and Jackson Lemoine.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00.

