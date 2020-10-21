Herbert Goudeau, 86, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Herbert Goudeau will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Goudeau, age 86 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

Mr. Goudeau served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 – 1956. He was a retired electrician and a member of the Local 576 in Alexandria.

He is preceded in death by his son, Brent Goudeau; son-in-law, Chad Golson; his parents, Rufus and Mary Jusselin Goudeau; two brothers, Clyde and Jerry Goudeau; and two brother-in-laws, Larry and Harris Lemoine.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Alice Lemoine Goudeau of Bunkie; his daughter, DeLaine G. Golson of Lafayette; brother, Donald Goudeau of Bunkie; sisters, Genny Kelley of Alexandria, Emma McCoy and husband Roy, Jr. of Bunkie, and Adine Gaspard and husband Steven of Marksville; his grandchildren, Seth, Adam and Emily Goudeau and Kamryn Golson; and his great-grandchildren, Raynee, Adam, Jr., Layton, Seth, Jr., Adelyn, Rhett, Alivia, Jocelyn and Brent.

Pallbearers will include: Kirk Kelley, Ronnie Lemoine, Seth Goudeau, Adam Goudeau, Ray Ducote and Richard O’Quin.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.