Herbert "John" Simoneaux, long time resident of Marksville, passed peacefully at his residence in Gonzales, LA, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. A native of Donaldsonville, LA, he was born on July 18, 1927. He was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1944 and was deployed to China at the end of World War II. He retired from the Louisiana Department of Highways in 1983 as a Registered Land Surveyor. He was a Fourth Degree Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus and very active in St. Joseph Parish while residing in Marksville. He was an unbelievable role model in addition to the best husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather one could ever imagine.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Milton Joseph and Louise Landry Simoneaux; his first wife, Helen Bordelon Simoneaux and his second wife, Neva Simoneaux; brothers, Mervin J. "Kelly" Simoneaux and Russell A. Simoneaux; sister, Helen S Faucheux; grandsons Todd Bienvenu and Layton Crawford.

He is survived by his son Kirk John Simoneaux and wife Laura of Baton Rouge; daughter Madeline Brouillette Bienvenu and husband Bo of Prairieville; four grandchildren, Mark Steven Bienvenu, Bradlee John Simoneaux (Kelley), Taylor Nelson Simoneaux, and Amanda Simoneaux Crawford; four great-grandchildren, Frankie Finley (Jared), Emily Bienvenu, Mary Brooks Simoneaux, and Wheeler John Simoneaux; one sister, Edith S Miglicco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Marksville. Visitation will be at the Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville beginning at 9 AM and continue until the start of Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Simoneaux's name to the Layton Crawford Scholarship in Mechanical Engineering at Louisiana Tech University (at this link). https://ltu.al/crawfordscholarship.