Herbert Moras, age 88, of Marksville

MARKSVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Herbert Joseph “T-Herb” Moras at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery # 2, under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Moras Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, September 25, 2017 from 4 p.m., all night, until shortly before the time of Mass on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. A Rosary will be recited in honor of Mr. Moras on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.



Mr. Moras, age 88 of Marksville, passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10:56 P.M. Herbert, affectionately known to family and friends as, “T-Herb”, was familiar with the true definition of hard work and appreciation. Like many others in our area, he had to leave school while in the 3rd grade so that he may assist his parents and siblings on their farm. In his adult life, he continued to carry on his family tradition as a farmer and mechanic. Mr. Moras was a proud United States Army Veteran and served our Country during the Korean Conflict.

Herbert will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Lawrence and Avis Brevelle Moras; siblings, Murphy Moras, Abramsom Moras, Viola Moras; grandson, Robert Moras; and nephew, Joey Henderson.



Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 years, Evelyn Lachney of Marksville; children, Cora Sue (Timothy) Dauzat of Marksville, and Malcolm (Rhonda) Cole of Deville; sisters, Rita (Kippy) Brightman of Syracuse, New York and Shirley Bordelon of Hessmer, grandchildren, Crystal Moras, Michael Moras, Melissa Moras, Michael Cole and Reagan Johnson; seven grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.