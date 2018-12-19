Herbert Paul, 78, Deville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Herbert Walton Paul will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Martha’s Chapel Free Methodist Church, Deville with Reverends Keith Smith and Kevin Paul officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery, Deville under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. and continued Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Chwatal, Craig Smith, Dewayne Smith, Jeff Smith, Jarred Beaubouef and A.D. Paul, Jr.

Mr. Paul, 78, of Deville, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Mr. Paul was a member of Martha’s Chapel Free Methodist Church, Deville and enjoyed spending time with his family and church friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Parson and Essie Dale Olive Paul; siblings, Delores Paul Seymour, Lorraine Paul, William Allen Paul, Barbara Paul Best, Martha Paul Johnson, Aubrey Dale Paul, Sr. and Connie Paul Sharbono.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Smith Paul; children, Vickie Paul (Chris), Jill Chwatal (John) and Carla Paul; brother, James E. Paul; grandchildren, Amanda Beaubouef (Jarred), Travis Thedford, Stephen Chwatal and Alayna Paul; great grandchildren, Hadley Beaubouef, Eli Beaubouef and Emma Beaubouef; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.