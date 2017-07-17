Herman James Sellers, age 90, of Moreauville

Herman James Sellers

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Herman James Sellers of Moreauville will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont on Friday, July 21, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will commence at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Thursday, July 20, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will resume on Friday morning at 8 a.m.

Herman Sellers, age 90, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 15, 2017. He was born on December 6, 1926.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Sellers; daughter, Diane Sellers; granddaughter, April Sellers; brother, Gene Sellers; and parents, William and Adele Sellers.

He is survived by his children, Linda Brookman of Moreauville, Johnnie (Dena) Sellers of Moreauville, Cindy (Wayne) Normand of Moreauville, and Darrell (Kim) Sellers of Dupont; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.